Key Points

Select individuals, including select spouses and minor children, may be allowed to apply for a special entry permit to Taiwan despite current entry suspensions due to COVID-19

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan will allow select individuals to apply for a special entry permit, including dependent visas. These individuals include:

Overseas students;

Indonesian migrant workers;

Spouses and minor children of Taiwanese nationals;

Spouses and minor children of Resident Certificate holders (excluding migrant workers and students); and

Persons admitted under special humanitarian grounds or diplomatic reasons

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan will allow certain individuals to apply for special entry permits in order to enter Taiwan. Currently, most foreign nationals are prevented from entering Taiwan due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authority of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 6 December, 2021

