Key Points? Fully vaccinated travelers with vaccination certificates issued in Togo will be permitted to enter Sweden?

Travelers from Namibia will not be permitted to enter Sweden, regardless of vaccination status? Overview?

The government of Sweden will adopt amendments to its temporary entry ban. Beginning 7 Dec. 2021, fully vaccinated travelers from Togo will be exempt from certain temporary entry restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements when entering Sweden. Vaccination certificates issued in Togo will be accepted as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Additionally, travelers residing in Namibia will no longer be permitted to enter Sweden.?

What are the Changes?

Fully vaccinated travelers from Togo will be permitted to enter Sweden and will not have to undergo COVID-19 testing. Travelers from Namibia will not be permitted to enter Sweden beginning 7 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.?

Originally published DECEMBER 6, 2021

