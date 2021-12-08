Key Points? All travelers entering South Korea will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine? Overview? The government of South Korea announced that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or previous exemptions, will be required to undergo self-isolation upon arrival in the country. These measures will begin on 3 Dec. 2021 and remain in place until 16 Dec. 2021. The quarantine period in South Korea is 10 days.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea will require all travelers to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the country, regardless of vaccination status or past exemptions.?

Looking Ahead?

These measures will remain in place until 16 Dec. 2021. Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.?

