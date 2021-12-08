Key Points? All travelers to undergo entrance COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status?

Overview

Beginning 3 Dec. 2021, the government of Norway will require all travelers to undergo COVID-19 testing when entering the country. If a test center is located at a border-crossing point, travelers will be required to undergo an administered rapid antigen test. If a test center is not available, travelers will be required to administer a rapid antigen test for themselves. After entering Norway, the traveler will be required to undergo a PCR test as soon as possible. These requirements will apply to all travelers, regardless of vaccination status.

What are the Changes?

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to undergo additional COVID-19 testing upon entering Norway.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published DECEMBER 6, 2021

