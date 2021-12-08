Key Points?
- Additional measures have been introduced to the ESD pass endorsement process
Overview?
The government of Malaysia released further information on the endorsement process through the Expatriate Service Division (ESD) that took effect on 1 Dec. 2021. Under this process, companies are required to upload endorsement documents online through the eXpats website. Through the new endorsement processes, companies can:
- Initiate Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) applications online once the FKW has entered Malaysia and uploaded an entry stamp;
- Have their Employment Passes delivered by a representative or a company may bring the original passport to the ESD center to be affixed with the pass sticker
What are the Changes?
Looking Ahead?
Continue to check the government of Malaya's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?
Originally published DECEMBER 6, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.