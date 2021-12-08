ARTICLE

Continue to check the government of Ukraine's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Direct flight routes between Ukraine and Iceland will be established, allowing for tourists, business travelers and more travelers to transit between the two countries more efficiently.?

What are the Changes?

The government of Ukraine signed an Air Service Agreement with Iceland that will open additional travel opportunities between the two countries. Under this agreement, regular direct flights will take place between Ukraine and Iceland. Additionally, the agreement provides information on the mutual recognition of crew member certificates and establishes safety and compliance measures.?

