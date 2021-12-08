Key Points?
- All travelers no longer required to quarantine upon arrival
- Additional testing requirements for all travelers?
On 4 Dec. 2021, the government of Switzerland will introduce additional measures to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. Travelers from all countries will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Switzerland; however, a stricter testing regime has been introduced. Under this testing regime, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status will be required to:
- Take a PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure, or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours prior to departure;
- Take a second PCR or antigen test between the fourth and seventh day of arrival
Unvaccinated third-country foreign nationals entering the Schengen area from countries or regions at risk will not be permitted to enter Switzerland for short-term stays without gainful employment of up to 90 days within a period of 180 days.?
The government of Switzerland will no longer require travelers to quarantine upon arrival, but will require travelers to undergo additional testing.?
Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.
Originally published DECEMBER 6, 2021
