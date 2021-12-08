ARTICLE

The government of Switzerland will no longer require travelers to quarantine upon arrival, but will require travelers to undergo additional testing.?

What are the Changes?

Unvaccinated third-country foreign nationals entering the Schengen area from countries or regions at risk will not be permitted to enter Switzerland for short-term stays without gainful employment of up to 90 days within a period of 180 days.?

On 4 Dec. 2021, the government of Switzerland will introduce additional measures to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. Travelers from all countries will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Switzerland; however, a stricter testing regime has been introduced. Under this testing regime, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status will be required to:

