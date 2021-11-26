ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated entry requirements for citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and foreign national residents entering the UAE via a land border crossing

Overview

The government of the UAE released updates for entry procedures through land borders for citizens of neighboring countries that went into place on 23 Nov. 2021. This will apply to citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and foreign nationals residing in these countries.

Fully vaccinated citizens of GCC countries or foreign nationals vaccinated with approved vaccines and booster doses must:

Present a negative PCR test no older than 14 days at the time of entry; and

Undergo an additional PCR test taken on day 6 if the stay exceeds 6 days

Unvaccinated citizens of GCC countries and foreign nationals residing in these countries must:

Present a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours before the date of arrival;

Undergo an additional PCR test taken on day 4 if the stay exceeds 4 days; and

Undergo a third PCR test taken on day 8 if the stay exceeds 8 days

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE will allow citizens of GCC countries and foreign nationals residing in these countries to enter the country via land border crossings so long as they adhere to entry requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 24 November, 2021

