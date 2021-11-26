Key Points
- Updated entry requirements for citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and foreign national residents entering the UAE via a land border crossing
Overview
The government of the UAE released updates for entry procedures through land borders for citizens of neighboring countries that went into place on 23 Nov. 2021. This will apply to citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and foreign nationals residing in these countries.
Fully vaccinated citizens of GCC countries or foreign nationals vaccinated with approved vaccines and booster doses must:
- Present a negative PCR test no older than 14 days at the time of entry; and
- Undergo an additional PCR test taken on day 6 if the stay exceeds 6 days
Unvaccinated citizens of GCC countries and foreign nationals residing in these countries must:
- Present a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours before the date of arrival;
- Undergo an additional PCR test taken on day 4 if the stay exceeds 4 days; and
- Undergo a third PCR test taken on day 8 if the stay exceeds 8 days
What are the Changes?
The government of the UAE will allow citizens of GCC countries and foreign nationals residing in these countries to enter the country via land border crossings so long as they adhere to entry requirements.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 24 November, 2021
