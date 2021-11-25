Overview

The government of Luxembourg updated its entrance restrictions in accordance with EU Council recommendations. Beginning 22 Nov. 2021, third-country nationals residing in Argentina or Ukraine will no longer be allowed to enter Luxembourg for non-essential travel. Meanwhile, third country nationals residing in Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru will be permitted to enter Luxembourg, including for non-essential travel. To qualify, travelers will be required to present proof of residence. For a comprehensive list of third countries whose residents are authorized to enter Luxembourg click here. For details on other requirements to enter Luxembourg click here.

What are the Changes?

Third country nationals residing in Singapore and Ukraine will be prevented from entering Luxembourg for non-essential travel. Third country nationals residing in Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru will be permitted to enter Luxembourg regardless of purpose of travel.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 23, November 2021

