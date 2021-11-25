Key Points

Updated information on the Protected Borders Plan

Overview

On 15 Nov. 2021, the government of Chile announced additional modifications to its Protected Borders Plan that will go into effect 1 Dec. 2021.

Entrance Requirements

All Chilean residents will be allowed to leave and re-enter Chile, regardless of age, vaccination status or purpose of travel. For information on re-entrance requirements for Chilean citizens and foreign residents and all foreign national non-residents click here.

Approved Entrance Locations

The following four airports are permitted to accept travelers entering the country from abroad: Santiago, Iquique, Antofagasta and Punta Arenas. The following land border crossings will open on 1 Dec. 2021: Chacalluta (Arica and Parinacota); Colchane (Tarapacá) and Pino Hachado (La Araucanía).

Testing and Isolation Requirements

All individuals, regardless of nationality, who have received a booster shot applied within six months of travel and registered the booster shot in the Mobility Pass will be exempt from testing and isolation requirements upon entrance into the country;

All individuals who have the Mobility Pass, but have not received a booster shot must be tested at the point of entry into Chile and self-isolate until receiving a negative test result;

All individuals, regardless of nationality, who do not have validated vaccination information must be tested and quarantine for five days regardless of a negative test result

What are the Changes?

The government of Chile has released new updates regarding the lifting of travel restrictions beginning 1 Dec. 2021. These new updates clarify testing and isolation requirements.

Looking Ahead

For more information on entrance requirements click here. Continue to check the government of Chile's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 23, November 2021

