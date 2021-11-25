Key Points
- Licensing fee exemption for small and medium enterprises extended
Overview
The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will extend the previous five-year exemption to operating licensing fees for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by two more years in Dubai. This means SMEs will not be required to pay operating license fees for seven years.
What are the Changes?
SMEs will not be required to pay licensing fees for seven years with the aim to restimulate economic activity in Dubai.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.
Originally published NOVEMBER 23, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.