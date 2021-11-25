ARTICLE

SMEs will not be required to pay licensing fees for seven years with the aim to restimulate economic activity in Dubai.

What are the Changes?

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will extend the previous five-year exemption to operating licensing fees for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by two more years in Dubai. This means SMEs will not be required to pay operating license fees for seven years.

