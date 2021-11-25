Key Points?

New law on regulations of labor relations in the private sector

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a new law regulating labor relations in the private sector that will be effective 2 Feb. 2022. The new law is targeted to enhance efficiency in the labor market and attract high skilled talent. The law aims to enhance the rights of women and prohibit forms of discrimination based on race, color, sex, religion, social origin or disability. The law also provides workers with the opportunity to undertake new part-time, temporary, and more flexible work options. For additional information on the new law click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE has issued a new law that will modify the regulations of labor relations in the private sector. These changes include:

The enhancement of anti-discrimination measures;

Providing a definition of a limited contract so that these contracts may not exceed more than three years and then can be renewed for a shorter time period as agreed upon by the employer and employee;

Expanding maternity leave to 60 days, with 45 of the days at full pay and 15 days at half pay; and

In cases of employment termination, the employer or employee will need to notify the other party within 14 days of the end date

These changes will protect the rights of workers, impact the duration of employment contracts by removing unlimited contracts and providing additional time for leave.

Looking Ahead

The government of the UAE is working to create implementation plans for the law. Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 23, November 2021

