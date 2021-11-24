Key Points

New Labor Market Information System unveiled?

Overview

The government of El Salvador will launch its Labor Market Information System (SIMEL) the week of 22 Nov. 2021. The system has been authorized by the International Labor Organization (IOL) and will allow employers to know the current state of the labor market and future trends, characteristics, supply needs, demands, and the quality of formal and informal employment. Entities such as the General Directorate of Statistics and Census (Digestyc), Central Reserve Bank (BCR), Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS), and the Ministry of Economy (Minec) will be responsible for updating the system.

What are the Changes?

The government of El Salvador will launch the SIMEL in order to provide more accurate predictions on the local labor market.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of El Salvador's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 November 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.