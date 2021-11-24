Key Points 

  • Fully vaccinated travelers from Brazil permitted to enter Guyana 

Overview 

On 18 Nov. 2021, the government of Guyana will allow fully vaccinated travelers from Brazil to enter Guyana. Brazilian travelers will be required to produce:  

What are the Changes? 

Guyana closed its borders to Brazil in January 2021. This update will allow more travelers from Brazil to enter Guyana. 

Looking Ahead 

Originally published 22, November 2021

