Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers from Brazil permitted to enter Guyana

Overview

On 18 Nov. 2021, the government of Guyana will allow fully vaccinated travelers from Brazil to enter Guyana. Brazilian travelers will be required to produce:

A vaccination certificate for a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO); and

A negative PCR for antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to travel

For additional information on travel requirements click here.

What are the Changes?

Guyana closed its borders to Brazil in January 2021. This update will allow more travelers from Brazil to enter Guyana.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Guyana's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22, November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.