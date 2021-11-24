Key Points?

The suspension of border entrance will be extended an additional 15 days

Overview

The government of Brunei has suspended border entry from 16 Nov. 2021 to 30 Nov. 2021. Under this suspension, foreign nationals will be prevented from entering Brunei unless they have been granted approval and hold a Transit Permit issued by the government of Brunei. Transit Permits are issued for the following conditions:

Official government travel;

Students attending school in Brunei;

Emergency services;

Vaccinated foreign nationals delivering essential goods

For information on entry procedures into Brunei click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Brunei has extended the country's suspension of entry activities for an additional 15 days. Foreign nationals will not be permitted to travel to Brunei unless they hold a Transit Permit issued by the government.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brunei's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 November 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.