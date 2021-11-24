ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The Norwegian government will accept COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in Serbia, New Zealand, Georgia and Moldova

Overview

The government of Norway will accept COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in Serbia, New Zealand, Georgia and Moldova beginning 17 Nov. 2021. Travelers who present a vaccination certificate issued in these four countries will be permitted to enter Norway. They will be exempt from quarantine and entrance testing requirements. Travelers from these four countries who have recovered from COVID-19 during the past six months will also be permitted to enter Norway with the same allowances. For a complete list of accepted COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Norway click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway will accept COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in four additional countries, allowing for more travelers to enter the country with fewer restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.