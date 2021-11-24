Österreich / 11. November 2021

Einführung des Freizeitlockdowns für Ungeimpfte sowie der 2G-Regel

Ab Montag, den 8. November 2021 gilt Corona-Stufe 4 von 5 in ganz Österreich. Damit kommt eine scharfe 2G-Regel im Bereich der Gastronomie, Events und Veranstaltungen ab 25 Personen zum Tragen. Der Grund für diese Verschärfung ist die hohe Anzahl an Infektionen (9'943 am 6. November 2021). Die Corona-Stufe 4 in Österreich schreibt die folgenden Massnahmen vor:

Ungeimpften Personen wird der Eintritt im Gastro-Bereich, zur Hotellerie, zu Friseuren sowie Kultur-, Freizeitund Sporteinrichtungen verwehrt. Sie dürfen nicht mehr an Versammlungen bzw. Veranstaltungen mit mehr als 25 Personen teilnehmen. Dies gilt auch, wenn sie einen negativen Test (Antigen oder PCR) vorweisen können.

Einführung der 3G-Regel am Arbeitsplatz: Nur Genesene, Geimpfte oder (negativ) Getestete dürfen physisch im Büro arbeiten. Arbeitnehmer dürfen auch mit einem Antigen-Schnelltest, der in den letzten 24 Stunden gemacht wurde, zur Arbeit gehen. Im Nachtgastronomiebereich sowie bei Grossveranstaltungen werden nur PCR-Tests akzeptiert, was langfristig die Regel sein soll.

Wer bisher nur die erste Impfdosis erhalten hat, bekommt eine vierwöchige Übergangsfrist, um in den 2GÖrtlichkeiten zugelassen zu werden.

Das Ziel der Massnahmen ist es, die Belegung der Intensivbetten zu reduzieren. Seit der Einführung der 2G-Regel ist auch die Anzahl der Impfungen rasant gestiegen. Die Regierung Österreichs kündigte an, dass sie nicht davon ausgeht, die 2G-Regel vor Weihnachten und Silvester aufzuheben.

Introduction of the leisure lockdown for unvaccinated persons as well as the 2G rule

From Monday, November 8, 2021, corona level 4 of 5 will apply across Austria. With this rule comes a sharp 2G rule for the gastronomy, events, and gatherings of 25 people or more into place. The reason for this tightening is the high number of infection rates (9,943 on November 6, 2021). Corona stage 4 in Austria prescribes the following measures:

Unvaccinated persons are denied entry in the catering sector, the hotel industry, to hairdressers as well as cultural, leisure and sports facilities. They are also no longer allowed to participate in gatherings respectively events with more than 25 people. This also applies if they can show a negative test (antigen or PCR).

Introduction of the 3G rule at the workplace: Only recovered, vaccinated or (negatively) tested persons are allowed to physically work in the office. Employees are also allowed to go to work with a rapid antigen test taken in the last 24 hours. In the night catering sector and at large events, only PCR tests are accepted, which should be the rule in the long term.

Those who have received only the first dose of vaccine will be given a four-week transition period to become eligible in the 2G localities.

The aim of the measures is to reduce the occupancy of ICU beds. Since the introduction of the 2G rule, the number of vaccinations has also increased rapidly. The government of Austria also announced that they do not expect to lift the 2G rule before Christmas respectively New Year's Eve.

