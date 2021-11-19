ARTICLE

Key Points

New travel health control measures for Work Pass General Lane Holders

New VTL's with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE beginning 6 Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of Singapore announced new travel health control measures for Work Pass General Lane (WPHL) holders that will go into effect 18 Nov. 2021. WPHL holders who have visited multiple countries in the past 14 days will be subject to the strictest entrance requirements. For additional information click here.

The government will also open Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with the countries of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE beginning 6 Dec. 2021. For additional information on WPHL holders' health control measures and VTLs click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore released new updates for WPHL holders who have entered multiple countries 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore. In addition, the government also announced VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for additional updated and information.

Originally published 18 November 2021

