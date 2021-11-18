The Bermuda Government has amended the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 (BIPA) to allow long-term residents the ability to obtain permanent residency in Bermuda. The changes come into force effective 1 December 2021 and the Department of Immigration will begin to accept applications for Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) pursuant to the new provisions as of 1 January 2022.

Eligibility for PRC's has been expanded to include:

persons who have been ordinarily resident in Bermuda for 20 years or more; non-Bermudian parents of a child with Bermudian status who have been ordinarily resident in Bermuda for 15 years or more; and children born to second generation PRC holders who have been ordinarily resident in Bermuda.

The new fees introduced by the amendments as a result of the new provisions are as follows:

$10,000 for a long-term resident who is ordinarily resident for 20 years or more;

$10,000 for a long-term resident who is a parent of a child that possesses Bermudian status; and

$3,150 for a third generation long-term resident born to a PRC holder.

Please contact the Carey Olsen team if you would like to know more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.