ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Updated country level classification

Overview

The Norwegian government updated its country, region and territory classification for travelers required to quarantine upon entrance into Norway beginning Nov. 15, 2021. Now, travelers arriving from red, dark red, purple and grey countries will not be required to quarantine if they hold a valid, verifiable COVID-19 vaccination certificate. The quarantine period may also be shortened for travelers who present a negative PCR test result taken no sooner than 3 days after arrival. For a list of country color classification click here.

What are the Changes?

Unvaccinated travelers arriving from Andorra, the Balearic Islands (Spain), the region of Central Denmark, the regions of central Tavalstland, South Karelia, and East Sova (Finland) and the regions of Gävleborg and Örebro (Sweden) will be required to quarantine upon entrance into Norway.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Norwegian government's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information regarding entrance requirements for Norway.

Originally published 15 November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.