Key Points

Guidelines for new application features are now found on the ESD portal

Overview

The government of Malaysia released additional information on the new application features within the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) portal relating to the Employment Pass (EP). The following information was released:

The ESD Satellite Centre (ESC) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1 (KLIA1) will officially commence operations on Dec. 1, 2021;

Additional information concerning the delivery of new or renewed passes for companies registered with ESD was released.

What are the Changes?

On Oct. 1, 2021, the ESD announced new application features in the ESD portal and an increase in application and processing fees beginning Nov. 15, 2021. This newest update elaborates further on these new application features and application process.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 15 November 2021

