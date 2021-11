ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Spain

Immigration And Global Mobility Update / October 2021 lus Laboris Every 2 months, our experts from around the world put together an Update on immigration & global mobility, setting out recent changes to the law. This month, we include updates from 22 countries.

Residence Permit Required For UK Nationals In 2021 Envoy Global, Inc. UK nationals who are currently living in Greece or who move there before December 31, 2020 must apply for a Greek residence permit to continue living there in 2021.

Results Of Our "BUSINESS TRAVELLER" Survey 2021 (Video) CONVINUS We are happy to share the results. We have summarised the key facts from the survey in our video. Some of the answers might look familiar to you, and some of the answers might surprise you.

Budget 2021: Three New UK Immigration Routes Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers The Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021, presented to the House Commons on 27 October 2021, focuses on highly-skilled migration to boost ‘innovation, jobs and competitiveness...

Digital Nomad Visa Introduced In Greece Your Legal Partners Following trends worldwide, digital nomad visa has been introduced in Greece under Law 4825/2021, in September 2021.