Key Points

Adjusted entrance regulations are now in place?for all travelers

The Sputnik-V vaccine was approved for in-bound travel?

Overview

The government of Israel adjusted entrance regulations so travelers must submit their pre-departure form 48 hours prior to travel. This form includes:

Personal information;

A verifiable digital COVID-19 certificate and receive a green pass prior to boarding; OR?

Those who do not have a verifiable digital COVID-19 certificate will be required to declare the vaccines they received in the entry declaration form and will need to have a received a green pass prior to boarding; and?

Provide a self-isolation address

The government of Israel will also recognize the Sputnik-V vaccine as an approved entrance vaccine beginning Nov. 15, 2021. For additional information regarding approved vaccines click here.?

What are the Changes?

Previously, the government of Israel required travelers to submit their pre-departure form 24 hours prior to travel. Under this new change, passengers will have additional time to complete and submit the pre-departure form. The government has also expanded its list of approved vaccines, allowing for more vaccinated travelers to enter the country.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Israeli government website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.??

Originally published November 12, 2021

