Key Points

Expansion of Digital Embassy Services to 13 Greek Missions abroad

Overview

On Nov. 10, 2021, the government of Greece announced it would further expand its digital services to 13 Embassies and Consulates General abroad through the myConsulLive application. For a list of services provided through the platform and information on the additional 13 Embassies and Consulate Generals click here .

What are the Changes

The government of Greece has expanded its digital Embassy and Consulate General services to 13 more offices, allowing for access to teleconferencing services with the Consular Authorities of Greece.

Looking Ahead

The government of Greece plans to gradually expand the myConsulLive platform to all Greek Missions abroad. Continue to check Greece's government website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published November 12, 2021

