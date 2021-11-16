ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Point

Beginning Nov. 15, 2021, fully vaccinated residents of Armenia can enter Sweden

Overview:

The government of Sweden announced that fully vaccinated travelers from Armenia will be exempt from the current entry ban and testing requirement when traveling to Sweden beginning Nov. 15, 2021. The current travel restriction into Sweden, impacting travel for most foreign nationals from countries outside of the European Union and Eurasian Economic Union, is in effect until Jan. 31, 2022. When entering Sweden, fully vaccinated residents of Armenia are required to present a vaccination certificate issued in Armenia.

What are the Changes?

On March 19, 2021, Sweden placed a temporary entry ban that was initially applied for 30 days and has since been extended several times. This newest decision will allow residents of Armenia to enter Sweden if entry requirements are followed. For additional information on entry requirements and rules click here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 12 November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.