Key Points

Updated Green List for countries, regions and territories permitted to enter the UAE

Four countries allowed to enter UAE without quarantine

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) released an updated Green List of countries, regions and territories approved to enter the country effective Nov. 7, 2021. Click here for the full Green List of countries, regions and territories. Four countries are also approved for travel through the UAE's Travel Corridors, which allows fully vaccinated travelers, to enter the country without being required to undergo quarantine.

What are the Changes?

This update places more countries, regions and territories in the UAE's government Green List, allowing for more travelers to enter the country. Additionally, the update allows for select fully vaccinated travelers to enter the UAE without being required to quarantine.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the UAE government website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 12 November 2021

