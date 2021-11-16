Effective October 31, 2021, the Swedish Government has extended the ban on entry into Sweden from countries outside and within the EU/EEA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For travelers within the EU/EEA region, in order to enter Sweden, must present an EU Digital COVID Certificate or a corresponding certificate showing that they have either been vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative within 72 hours prior to arrival, or recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months. The ban on entry is in place until November 30, 2021.
For travelers outside the EU/EEA region, may only enter Sweden if they are covered by one of the exemptions from the entry ban and can also present a negative COVID-19 test result. This ban has been extended until January 31, 2021.
Exemptions to the entry ban and testing requirements upon entering Sweden will apply to individuals who can present a vaccine certificate issued in the United States, Guernsey, Isle of Man, or Jersey.
