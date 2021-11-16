Effective November 1, 2021, the Malaysian authorities have opened the window for companies to submit their 2022 foreign worker projections. This is applicable to both companies registered with the Expatriates Services Division (ESD) online portal and companies registered with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) eXpats portal.

How to Submit Projections

Expatriate Services Division (ESD) Portal

Companies registered in the ESD online portal can log into their account and submit their 2022 Employment Pass (EP) and Professional Visit Pass (PVP) projections under the "Request New Projection" option. Projection requests will be processed in 5-10 business days.

Note that utilized projections approved for 2021 will not be carried forward into 2022.

MDEC eXpats Portal

Companies registered in the MDEC eXpats online portal can log into their account and submit their 2022 projections and submission checklist.

As with the ESD platform, MDEC projections approved for 2021 will also not be carried forward into 2022.

New Application Fes

Effective November 15, 2021, the following will see an increase in application fees:

Employment Pass (new and renewal)

New fee: RM 848 (approx. USD 212)

Current fee: RM 318 (approx. USD 80)

Dependent Pass (new and renewal)

New fee: RM 477 (approx. USD 120)

Current fee: RM 74.20 (approx. USD 19)

Professional Visit Pass (new and renewal)

New fee: RM 848 (approx. USD 212)

Current fee: Free of charge

Transfer of Endorsement

New fee: RM 150 (approx. USD 40)

Current fee: Free of charge

Cancellation of Passes and Special Passes

Remain free of charge

Insights

Sponsoring companies in Malaysia should look ahead to their 2022 foreign worker needs and submit projections as soon as possible to avoid possible delays, especially for companies with immigration needs in the first quarter of 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.