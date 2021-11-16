ARTICLE

Key Points

Opening of Vaccinated Travel Lanes for Malaysia, Finland and Sweden

Overview

The government of Singapore announced a new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore beginning Nov. 29, 2021. This lane will open between Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Singapore's Changi Airport. VTLs will also soon extend to Finland and Sweden.

Currently, travelers transiting to Singapore via other VTLs are required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure to Singapore and undergo an additional PCR test after arriving in Singapore. However, additional information regarding eligibility and requirements are expected to be announced by the government of Singapore.

What are the Changes?

The opening of this VTL will allow fully vaccinated travelers to travel between Malaysia and Singapore without quarantine. Separate VTLs will also be opened from Finland to Singapore and Sweden to Singapore.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 11 November 2021

