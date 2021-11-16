ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Guyana is requiring in-bound travelers to be fully vaccinated beginning Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of Guyana announced that only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter Guyana beginning in December 2021. This vaccination restriction relates to travelers eighteen years or older. Applicable travelers entering Guyana will be required to present proof of full vaccination before being permitted to enter the country. A list of approved vaccines is found here.

To be considered fully vaccinated, travelers must have:

Received an approved single-dose vaccine;

Received the first and second dose of a two-dose vaccine; or

Received a combination of approved vaccines administered at least seventeen days apart.

Police officers and other officials in Guyana are permitted to request documentation of vaccination. It is recommended that travelers carry proof of vaccination when traveling throughout Guyana.

What are the Changes?

Beginning in December 2021, travelers entering Guyana must carry proof of vaccination with a government approved vaccine.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check Guyana's government website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 11 November 2021

