Key Points

Merging of the Economy and Tourism Office into one entity

Overview:

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the merging of the Dubai Economy and Dubai Tourism departments into one department under the name of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism. This change is intended to enhance efficiency of government work in Dubai and maintain the competitiveness of the business and tourism sectors in the country.

What are the Changes?

The Department of Economy and Department of Tourism will form one government entity to change the support offered under the economic and tourism sectors.

Looking Ahead

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism is expected to develop new policies and strategies to improve the economy and business sectors of the country. Continue to check the UAE government website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 10 November 2021

