Extension of quarantine measures for travelers entering Iceland

Overview

The government of Iceland announced current quarantine measures would remain unchanged until Jan. 15, 2021. Under current quarantine measures, travelers must quarantine if arriving from abroad and who cannot present a vaccination certificate or certificate indicating previous infection with COVID-19. The current quarantine period is 14 days. However, the period can be shortened to 5 days if a negative COVID-19 test is produced on the fifth day of the quarantine period. For information regarding home quarantine qualifications, private facility quarantine locations and hotel quarantine location click here.

What are the Changes?

Iceland has extended current quarantine measures until Jan. 15, 2022.

Looking Ahead

Originally 10 November 2021

