ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

New entry requirements for citizens and residents of Chile

New entry requirements for foreign nationals entering Chile

Overview

On Nov. 1, 2021, the government of Chili announced updated border measures.

Foreign nationals entering Chile will be required to:

Prior to Departure:

Validate their vaccination certificate at least 48 hours prior to departure;

Submit an affidavit at least 48 hours prior to departure;

Provide a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure

After Arrival:

Remain in isolation until a negative PCR test can be produced;

Travelers are expected to transit directly from the point of entry to the declared address where the quarantine period will be completed. Travelers are also required to have proof of medical insurance with a minimum coverage of USD $30,000.

Citizens and residents of Chile entering the country will be required to:

Prior to Departure:

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure;

Submit a sworn affidavit at least 48 hours prior to departure;

After Arrival:

Hold a valid Mobility Pass; OR

Complete a 7-day quarantine

Nonresident foreign nationals will be allowed to enter Chile without a Mobility Pass under limited exemptions. For additional information concerning the Mobility Pass click here.

What are the Changes?

Chile's international borders closed in March 2020 and have reopened and closed with several extensions since that time. This latest update reopens the country's international borders and establishes entrance requirements for foreign nationals, residents and citizens of Chile.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Chile's website and Envoy's website for the additional information and updates. For information regarding COVID-19 entrance restrictions and permissions, click here.

Originally published 10 November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.