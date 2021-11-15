ARTICLE

Key Points

Removal of government facility quarantine for travelers arriving from countries with low infection levels

3 countries no longer classified as high-risk countries

Overview

The government of Taiwan announced travelers arriving from low-risk countries will no longer be required to quarantine at a government facility. Instead, these travelers will be required to quarantine at a quarantine hotel or group quarantine facility at their own expense for the first 10 days after arrival. The remaining 4 days of quarantine can be completed at a home residence.

For additional information concerning quarantine rules click here. Upon arrival, these travelers will be required to:

Undergo a PCR test;

Undergo an additional PCR test between day 9 and 10 of quarantine at a hospital or location designated by the local government. Arrangements for either of the options must be made with the local government;

If the test is negative, on day 11 travelers may take a quarantine taxi home or go to the residence of a friend or family member to undergo the final 3 days of quarantine; and

Take PCR on day 13 of the quarantine.

These above-mentioned quarantine requirements will remain in place until Feb. 14, 2022.

In addition, the authorities of Taiwan announced that beginning Nov. 6, 2021, travelers from the United Kingdom, Myanmar and India will no longer be classified as high-risk countries according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Travelers from these countries will be required to:

Provide a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure to Taiwan;

Ensure that proper arrangements are made for hotel quarantine location prior to travel;

Take a PCR test after arrival;

Undergo a 14-day quarantine;

Take a rapid antigen test on day 6 or 7 of quarantine; and

Take a PCR test between day 12 and 14 of quarantine.

What are the Changes?

The government of Taiwan released new requirements for travelers from countries that do not present a high-risk of infection. These requirements include a change in quarantine requirements and the removal of government facility quarantine for certain travelers. The countries of the UK, Myanmar and India are also no longer classified as high-risk countries by the government.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally Published 10 November 2021

