Key Points

On Sep. 1, 2021, Oman lifted its travel ban for all arrivals

Entrance requirements were updated for travelers to Oman

Overview

On Sep. 1, 2021, the government of Oman announced it would lift bans on arrivals for citizens and resident visa holders of Oman in addition to fully vaccinated travelers over the age of 18. Under this announcement all fully vaccinated travelers are permitted to enter Oman with entry considerations regardless of the country of departure. All travelers arriving in the Sultanate are required to follow these instructions:

Prior to Arrival:

Present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code (supplementary information is found here ).

). Approved vaccines include Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Covidshield, AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinovac, Moderna, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson.

The final dose must have been administered at least 14 days prior to arrival in Oman.

Pre-register and upload the vaccination certificate and a COVID-19 PCR test, both with a QR code.

and upload the vaccination certificate and a COVID-19 PCR test, both with a QR code. Provide proof of international health insurance that will cover one month's treatment for COVID-19.

After Arrival:

Travelers arriving on flights longer than 8 hours are required to provide a pre-travel negative PCR test taken within 96 hours prior to arrival;

Travelers arriving on flights with durations less than 8 hours are required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival;

Take a PCR test upon arrival;

Travelers presenting a negative PCR test will be exempt from quarantine measures;

Travelers with a positive test will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Click here for additional information regarding arrivals to and departures from Oman.

What are the Changes?

On Sep. 1, 2021, the government of Oman announced that it would lift bans on arrivals. Previously, Oman closed its borders in January 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This new change will allow more people to travel to Oman with new entry formalities.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Oman's Airports website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 10 November 2021.

