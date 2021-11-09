Key Points

Extension of border control measures until May 11, 2022

4 countries exempt from entry ban beginning Nov. 8, 2021

Overview

The Swedish government announced it would continue current border control measures at its internal borders (considered internal to Europe, or the Schengen border) for six months as a result of perceived security threats in Sweden. In addition, the government also announced an amendment to the exemption on the entry ban for residents from the countries of Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru beginning Nov. 8, 2021.

What are the Changes?

Under these new announcements, border control measures at Sweden's internal border will continue until May 11, 2022. Under these measures, travelers entering Sweden from a neighboring country may be required to provide proof of the right to enter and stay in the country, in addition to a passport or national ID-card.

Sweden placed a travel entry ban on most residents arriving from countries outside of the European Union and European Economic Area that is in effect until Nov 31, 2021. However, under this latest update, residents from the countries of Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru will be permitted to enter Sweden beginning Nov. 8, 2021, so long as they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entrance into the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 4, November 2021

