On October 30, 2021, the Chilean government announced another extension of the country's border closure due to COVID-19, effective through November 30, 2021. However, the extension comes with important modifications to the country's "Protected Borders Plan," including relaxed quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers and the addition of the Punta Arenas airport for international travel.

Entry Restrictions Eased for Vaccinated Foreign Nationals

Vaccinated non-resident visitors (e.g., tourists) may now enter Chile with a Mobility Pass (Pase de Movilidad) showing vaccination against COVID-19 via the Iquique, Antofagasta, Santiago, and Punta Arenas airports.

To enter Chile, vaccinated non-resident foreigners must upload an affidavit to cl, have a negative PCR test administered less than 72 hours before boarding, possess travelers' medical insurance (with a minimum coverage of US$ 30,000), and have their vaccination records validated in Chile.

Those entering with a Mobility Pass must undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the airport and will still be required to quarantine for 5 days. However, such travelers may end their quarantine upon receipt of a negative PCR test result. Results from arrival testing will be delivered by email.

During the quarantine period, travelers must go directly to their declared address from the airport via private transport (e.g., car or taxi). Travelers and anyone staying in the same residence are prohibited from leaving the declared address until the quarantine period is over or until a negative test result is received.

The Mobility Pass will be blocked during the traveler's quarantine period. Failure to adhere to the guidelines may result in permanent blockage of the traveler's Mobility Pass.

Those entering with a Salvoconducto who do not have a Mobility Pass will be required to quarantine for 7 days, along with any persons staying in the same residence. A negative PCR test will not permit such individuals to end their quarantine.

Non-resident visitors traveling without a Mobility Pass or a Salvoconducto are not able to enter Chile until at least November 30, 2021.

Chile Exit Restrictions Extended for Citizens and Residents

Chilean nationals and permanent residents with a Mobility Pass will be allowed to exit the country through any authorized border. Under the updated guidelines, children under age 6 will also be allowed to depart, regardless of vaccination status.

Nonresident foreign nationals seeking to depart Chile must do so through the airport in Iquique, Antofagasta, Santiago, or Punta Arenas. No additional restrictions apply.

Exit restrictions still apply to Chilean nationals and foreign residents who do not have a valid Mobility Pass. They must request extraordinary authorization for urgent and qualified travel abroad for (a) humanitarian reasons; (b) travel essential to the applicant's health; (c) for essential purposes "for the proper progress of the country"; and (d) to reside abroad.

Exemptions to Chile's continued border closure include cargo transport, through-country transit, children or spouses of Chilean nationals or residents, those entering "for business management purposes . . . for the usefulness of the country" and those entering for humanitarian and diplomatic purposes.

