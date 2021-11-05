Key Points

The Moroccan government announced new direct flight routes from Casablanca to Dubai

Overview

The Moroccan government announced a new direct travel route from Casablanca to Dubai that will open Dec. 19, 2021. The flights will be routed through Morocco's national airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and will take place three times a week.?

What are the Changes?

To provide more direct flights between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Moroccan government will launch a new plan that will allow direct travel routes from Casablanca to Dubai beginning in December.?

Looking Ahead

COVID-19 health measure restrictions continue to apply within both countries. Be sure to check the Moroccan government website and the UAE website in order to adhere to the appropriate COVID-19 requirements. For additional updates and information continue to check Envoy's website.?

Originally published 2, November 2021

