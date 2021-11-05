Key Points

Poland will extend quarantine measures until Nov. 30, 2021

Overview

The Polish government announced that it would extend current quarantine measures for travelers entering the country until Nov. 30, 2021.

What are the Changes?

The Polish government has extended quarantine measures for non-exempt travelers until Nov. 30, 2021 due to COVID-19. Under the current quarantine measures, travelers are subject to a 10-day quarantine upon entry. During the quarantine period, travelers may not leave their place of quarantine residence and must comply with testing protocols.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Polish government's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates concerning COVID-19 and other government immigration policies.

Originally published 1 November, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.