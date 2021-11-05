Key Points

Projected application estimates open for Employment Passes and Professional Visit Passes

Overview

Beginning Nov. 1, 2021, companies registered in the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) online portal will be eligible to apply or renew Employment Passes (EP) and Professional Visit Passes (PVP) under the 2022 Projection application.

What are the Changes?

Companies will be eligible to apply or renew EP and PVP for the year of 2022 beginning Nov. 1, 2021. To do so, companies will need to login to their ESD account.

Looking Ahead

Projection applications for 2021 will remain open until Dec. 31, 2021, however, approved projections from the year of 2021 will not carry over into 2022. Projection requests are expected to be processed within 5-10 working days upon full completion of the submission. As such, companies should apply ahead of time to avoid processing delays. Companies must ensure that the projected applications are approved and available before the EP or PVP can be submitted.

Originally published 2, November 2021

