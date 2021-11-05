Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers from 63 countries and territories permitted to enter Thailand

Overview

On Oct. 30, 2021, the government of Thailand released a new list of countries and territories that are permitted to enter Thailand.

What are the Changes?

This newest update will allow entry to fully vaccinated travelers who have spent a consecutive 21 days in one of the 63 countries and territories to travel to Thailand. Fully vaccinated travelers from these locations must produce a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test prior to departure and upon arrival in Thailand to qualify for quarantine exemptions. Fully vaccinated travelers will need to apply for a Thailand Pass QR Code to receive approval for their vaccination certificate.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check Thailand's government website and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 2, November 2021

