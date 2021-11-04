Key Points

The Israeli government has published new updates concerning entrance requirements for fully vaccinated foreign nationals and foreign nationals recovering from COVID-19.

Foreign nationals who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have recovered from COVID-19 will be permitted to enter Israel through the Ben Gurion Airport under the following conditions:

The foreign national has not been to a red country for 14 days prior to entering Israel; and

The foreign national has been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization; or

The foreign national has received from COVID-19 in accordance with the current procedures of Israel

For information concerning approved vaccines and who qualifies as fully vaccinated click here. Currently, only those recovered from or fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are permitted to enter Israel, unless a special permit is received. To apply for an exception and permit click here.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals will still be required to undergo several steps in order to enter Israel:

Prior to Flight

Perform a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to departure for Israel;

Provide a completed entry declaration for containing the following information: A verifiable digital COVID-19 certificate and receive a green pass prior to boarding; OR Those who do not have a verifiable digital COVID-19 certificate will be required to declare the vaccines they received in the entry declaration form and will need to have a received a green pass prior to boarding



When Boarding

Provide documentation of a negative PCR test result taken up to 72 hours prior to departure;

Provide confirmation of the submission of the entry declaration form;

Provide one of the following documents: A vaccination certificate; A digital recovery certificate; An exceptional entry permit from the ministry of the Interior



Originally published 2, November 2021

