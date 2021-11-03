ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key points

Long-Term Pass holders will no longer require approval to enter Malaysia beginning 1 Nov 2021

Overview

The Malaysian government announced that Long-Term Pass holders will no longer be required to obtain approval to enter Malaysia beginning 1 Nov 2021. To qualify, the traveler's Pass must be valid at the time of entry. Categories that do not require approval are best found here.

Categories that require approval include:

Social Visits;

Business Visits / Short-Term Business Travelers;

Any existing Malaysian Long-Term Pass that has already expired; and

Any new applications for Malaysian Long-Term Pass (where the Pass itself is not yet endorsed into the passport)

Entry requirements will remain in place for all. Arrivals to Malaysia will still be required to:

Provide a negative COVID PCR test result no more than 72 hours upon arrival; and

Undergo quarantine for seven days (for fully vaccinated) and 10 days (for not vaccinated)

What's Changed?

Malaysia has announced a list of Long-Term Pass Holders that will not be required to obtain approval to enter the country beginning 1 Nov 2021. This change will allow certain Long-Term Pass Holders to enter the country under fewer restrictions. Travelers holding short-term passes will still be required to request approval before entering Malaysia.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for additional information and future updates.

Originally published 29 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.