Key points

Singapore to expand Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) to include Australia and Switzerland beginning 8 Nov. 2021

Overview

Singapore announced it would expand the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) to include Australia and Switzerland beginning 8 Nov 2021. Travelers using the VTLs must meet the following requirements:

Be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks prior to arrival in Singapore;

for at least two weeks prior to arrival in Singapore; Have valid proof of vaccination issued in any VTL country, territory or Singapore

Upon arrival, travelers from VTL will be required to:

Take a COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours before departure for Singapore at an

internationally accredited or recognized laboratory, clinic or medical facility , and evidence a negative test for COVID-19;

, and evidence a negative test for COVID-19; Take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Singapore; and

Remain in self-isolation until a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken in Singapore is

demonstrated (typically within 24 hours).

What's Changed?

In September, the Singapore Ministry of Health announced the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for select travelers. This latest update expands the Vaccinated Travel Lane to include Australia and Switzerland and will allow more foreign nationals to travel to Singapore.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check Singapore's government website for further updates and Envoy's

website for additional information.

Originally published 29 October 2021

