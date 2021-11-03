ARTICLE

Key points

Travelers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may enter Luxembourg for non-essential travel starting 29 Oct 2021

Vaccine certificates issued in Armenia and the United Kingdom will also be considered equivalent to certificates issued in a Member State of the EU or Schengen Area

Overview

Luxembourg has adopted an EU Council Recommendation on temporary restrictions on non-essential travel. Under these changes, the list of travelers who can enter Luxembourg has been updated and will go into effect beginning on 29 Oct 2021.

What's Changed?

Travelers originating from Bahrain and the UAE will now be allowed to enter Luxembourg for non-essential travel. For a complete list of countries with travelers eligible to enter Luxembourg, including for non-essential travel, click here.

Additionally, vaccine certificates issued in Armenia and the United Kingdom will also be considered equivalent to certificates issued in a Member State of the EU or Schengen Area. For a list of equivalent vaccination certificates, click here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Luxembourg government website for updates on countries added to the non-essential entry list and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 29 October 2021

