Key Points

Entry restrictions extended for EU and EEA citizens until Nov. 30, 2021

Entry restrictions extended for non-EU and non-EEA citizens until Jan. 31, 2022

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and some fully vaccinated travelers with select vaccine certificates are exempt from entry restrictions beginning Nov. 5, 2021

Overview

The Swedish government announced that the current entry restrictions will be extended until for international travelers depending on the country.

EU/EEA Travelers

Entry restrictions will be extended until Nov. 30, 2021, for travelers from countries in the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA). Travelers from countries in the EU and EEA will be required to present the EU Digital COVID Certificate or a corresponding certificate demonstrating that they have either been vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative within 72 hours prior to arrival or recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months. Travelers from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway are not subject to the entry restrictions and are not required to present any certificate when entering Sweden.

Non-EU/EEA Travelers

Entry restrictions will be extended until Jan. 31, 2022, for travelers from countries outside of the EU and EEA. Travelers wishing to enter Sweden from a country outside of the EU and EEA must be covered by one of the exemptions from the entry restriction and must present a negative COVID-19 test result. Some exemptions include residing in an exempt country or holding a vaccine certificate from an approved country.

Exemption for Fully Vaccinated Travelers from US and Other Countries

Travelers who can present a vaccination certificate issued in the U.S. are exempt from the entry ban and testing requirements beginning Nov. 5, 2021. Travelers who can present a vaccine certificate issued in Guernsey, Isle of Man or Jersey are exempt from entry restrictions. As of Oct. 11, 2021, travelers who can present a vaccination certificate issued in the United Kingdom are also exempt from entry restrictions.

What are the Changes?

The current entry restriction was due to expire on Oct. 31, 2021. This new announcement will extend entry restrictions for travelers based on departure location and vaccination status. This change will also allow fully vaccinated travelers holding U.S vaccination certificates to enter Sweden without facing entry restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Swedish government's website for future announcements and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 28 October, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.