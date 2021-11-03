ARTICLE

Key Points

New entry restrictions for foreign national workers and citizens of Taiwan

Overview

The government of Taiwan published new entry restrictions for foreign nationals and citizens of Taiwan. These new restrictions went into place beginning Oct. 17, 2021. Citizens of Taiwan are eligible to enter Taiwan after departing from any international travel port. Upon arrival Taiwanese citizens will be required to:

Submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test that was taken 3 working days prior to departure;

Undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. All travelers are required to arrange quarantine accommodations prior to arrival and must follow all regulations and instructions given from the Taiwan Center for Disease Control

Foreign nationals who hold an Alien Residence Card (ARC) are eligible to enter Taiwan for all purposes. Migrant workers that hold an ARC must also hold a re-entry permit. Foreign nationals who do not hold an ARC are permitted to enter if they have obtained permission for emergency or humanitarian reasons, are the spouse or underage child of a Taiwan national or are a student and have obtained permission from the Ministry of Education. Upon arrival these travelers will be required to:

Submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test that was taken 3 working days prior to departure;

Undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. All travelers are required to arrange quarantine accommodations prior to arrival and must follow all regulations and instructions given from the Taiwan Center for Disease Control

What are the Changes?

The government of Taiwan has released new, updated entrance restrictions for foreign national workers and for citizens of Taiwan. Testing and quarantine requirements will still be applied to individuals entering Taiwan.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check for the latest updates from the Taiwanese government website and Envoy's website.

