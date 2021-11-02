ARTICLE

Key Points

Removal of color coordinated country list

Reduction of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers

Overview

The Danish government simplified travel and entry rules on Oct. 15, 2021. The updates are as follows:

New Departure Rules (valid from Oct. 15, 2021):

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' travel guides will no longer be color coordinated based on COVID-19 infection in a country, but according to safety factors for the traveler such as terror, war, unrest, etc.

Travelers from Denmark are advised to check entry restrictions and requirements on Danish Embassy websites

Non-vaccinated travelers are advised to check coronasmitte.dk regarding testing and quarantine requirements

New Entry Rules (valid Oct. 25, 2021):

Fully vaccinated travelers from within the EU and Schengen area, those previously infected and people who have a negative test will be able to enter Denmark with no restrictions

Unvaccinated travelers, those who have not been previously infected or those who cannot supply a negative test will be required to be tested no later than 24 hours after entry into Denmark. This requirement will also apply to persons with Danish citizenship or with permanent residence in Denmark

Travelers will not be required to provide a “worthy purpose” to enter Denmark

Police COVID-19-related border control will end

Fully vaccinated travelers from OECD countries, countries from the EU's positive list, and countries with the EU's Digital COVID Certificate, can enter Denmark without the requirement for testing and isolation

Unvaccinated people entering from countries from the EU's positive list, from which Denmark has approved travel from, will be required to take a test after entry

Unvaccinated travelers from countries not on the EU's positive list will be subject to testing and isolation requirements upon entry

What are the Changes?

The Danish government has updated its rules for departing and entering Denmark to simplify travel rules.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check Denmark's government website and Envoy's website for future updates.

Originally published 27, October 2021

