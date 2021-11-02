ARTICLE

Key Points

Update to the rules of entry and return to the Czech Republic

Overview

The Czech Republic government announced new rules for entry into the country beginning Oct. 27, 2021. Travelers arriving from countries or territories are required to follow different entry procedures depending on where they have been for more than 12 hours during the last 14 days.

Travelers arriving from Low and Medium Risk of Infection Countries must:

Complete Public Health Passenger Locator Form before entering the territory of the Czech Republic;

Take a RT-PCR or a RAT test before entering the Czech Republic or no later than within 5 days after entering the Czech Republic;

Present a document confirming that they filled out the Public Health Passenger Locator Form or a written document that an exemption applies to the given person according to this Protective Measure, if required to do so.

Travelers arriving from High and Very High Risk of Infection Countries must:

Complete Public Health Passenger Locator Form before entering the territory of the Czech Republic;

Have the result of an RT-PCR test before entering the territory of the Czech Republic;

Present a document confirming that they filled out Public Health Passenger Locator Form, the result of a test for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or written evidence that an exemption defined in this Protective Measure applies to the given person, when required to do so;

Take a RT-PCR test not earlier than on the 5th day but no later than on the 7th day after their entry into the territory of the Czech Republic, unless the public health protection authority decides otherwise in a completely exceptional case;

If the traveler leaves their place of accommodation, they are required to wear a respirator or a similar piece of equipment (without an expiratory valve) complying with all the minimum technical conditions are requirements (for the product), including the filtration capability of at least 94 % according to the applicable standards (such as FFP2, KN 95) until presenting a negative result of an RT-PCR test as specified in item c.

Citizens of Czechia and foreign nationals with residence permits issued by the Czech Republic, citizens of the EU and foreign nationals with long-term or permanent residence permits issued in the EU will be allowed to enter the country for any reason. For a list of further exemptions from anti-epidemic measures click here.

What are the Changes?

New updates have been made concerning the conditions for entrance into the Czech Republic. These changes include the lifting of the obligatory self-isolation after entry for travelers arriving from high and very high-risk countries and territories.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Czech Republic government website and Envoy's website for future updates.

Originally published 27, October 2021

