Overview

The government of Switzerland will introduce full freedom of movement to Croatian nationals on Jan. 1, 2022. This will allow for Croatian nationals to apply for work and residence permits and ensure Croatian workers and nationals in Switzerland to be treated with rights equal to other foreign nationals of the EU and European Free Trade Association countries.

What are the Changes?

Since 2013, Switzerland has maintained labor market protection measures for Croatian nationals. This new decision will allow for unrestricted freedom of movement for Croatian nationals. Swiss-based companies will also no longer be required to conduct labor market tests before hiring a Croatian national.

Looking Ahead

The Swiss government will have the ability to invoke a safeguard clause if the number of Croatian workers exceeds a certain threshold. Continue to check Envoy's website for future updates and additional information.

Originally published 27, October 2021

